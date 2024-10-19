ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Increases Position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:TIPX)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:TIPX – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 980,527 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,603 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. owned 1.33% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF worth $18,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIPX. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 192,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,584,000 after acquiring an additional 4,687 shares during the period. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $611,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000.

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,939. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF has a 12-month low of $17.95 and a 12-month high of $19.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.58.

About SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (TIPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of 1-10 years US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS). TIPX was launched on May 29, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

