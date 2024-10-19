ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Has $28.83 Million Stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 300,919 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,914 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. owned 0.08% of iShares MBS ETF worth $28,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MBB. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 542.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,429,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,016,000 after purchasing an additional 7,116,171 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,036,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,298,639,000 after buying an additional 2,829,414 shares in the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $158,046,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,051,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,310,000 after buying an additional 1,157,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 189.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,565,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,711,000 after buying an additional 1,025,000 shares in the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Stock Performance

iShares MBS ETF stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $94.13. The stock had a trading volume of 2,747,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,297,601. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.99. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $85.28 and a 12 month high of $96.76.

iShares MBS ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.3177 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.