ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Has $2.96 Million Position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,499 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 503.8% during the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter worth $40,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth $57,000.

Get Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $86.99. 142,711 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,745. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $68.45 and a 1-year high of $89.09. The company has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.72 and a 200 day moving average of $83.05.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a $0.312 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.