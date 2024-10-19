ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Grows Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Fairman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter worth about $36,000. 70.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at Caterpillar
In other news, Director Gerald Johnson bought 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $338.59 per share, for a total transaction of $33,859.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,272.78. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 3,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.36, for a total value of $1,119,081.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,750,181.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gerald Johnson purchased 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $338.59 per share, with a total value of $33,859.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,272.78. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.
NYSE CAT traded down $0.63 on Friday, reaching $393.86. 3,024,091 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,638,629. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $223.76 and a 12 month high of $403.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $363.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $350.44. The stock has a market cap of $192.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.10.
Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $5.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $0.46. Caterpillar had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 59.88%. The business had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.91 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be issued a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 21st. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 25.46%.
Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.
