SSE (LON:SSE) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

SSE plc (LON:SSE – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,807.51 ($23.60) and traded as high as GBX 1,940 ($25.33). SSE shares last traded at GBX 1,932 ($25.23), with a volume of 3,049,653 shares trading hands.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SSE in a report on Friday, July 5th.
In other news, insider Martin Pibworth acquired 40 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,938 ($25.31) per share, for a total transaction of £775.20 ($1,012.27). Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.
SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates, and develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.
