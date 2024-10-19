Sprott Physical Gold Trust (TSE:PHYS.U) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (TSE:PHYS.U – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$19.91 and traded as high as C$20.89. Sprott Physical Gold Trust shares last traded at C$20.89, with a volume of 5,925 shares changing hands.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Stock Up 1.1 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$19.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$18.88.

