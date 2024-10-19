SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Reaches New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $53.93 and last traded at $53.79, with a volume of 203681 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.83.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.19. The firm has a market cap of $23.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 227.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.