SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,663,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,502 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.48% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $137,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $84.48. 1,067,389 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,255,160. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $56.78 and a one year high of $84.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.01. The company has a market cap of $29.00 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

