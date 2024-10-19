SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Bought by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 405,739 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,897 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned 0.12% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $33,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,765,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,393,000 after buying an additional 12,287 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 19,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 5,053 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 94,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,862,000 after purchasing an additional 6,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,727,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,258,000 after purchasing an additional 73,801 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of SPYG opened at $84.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $56.78 and a 12 month high of $84.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.01.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

