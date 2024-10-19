SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Purchased by Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,789 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,342 shares during the quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westwind Capital bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 76.6% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLG traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,963,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,213,161. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $48.13 and a one year high of $68.93. The company has a market cap of $40.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.79.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

