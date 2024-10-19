SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Sets New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $68.88 and last traded at $68.88, with a volume of 52634 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.49.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $40.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPLG. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $308,840,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 168.5% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 5,324,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,605,000 after buying an additional 3,341,587 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 8.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,127,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,056,177,000 after buying an additional 2,389,144 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 350.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,223,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,805,000 after buying an additional 1,730,168 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $82,572,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

