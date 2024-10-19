SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $56.19 and last traded at $56.10, with a volume of 15695 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.98.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPMD. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 75.4% in the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 70.4% during the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. SPMD was launched on Nov 8, 2005 and is managed by State Street.

