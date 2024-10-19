SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Bought by Accurate Wealth Management LLC

Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 675.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,331 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises 1.3% of Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $6,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 78.7% during the second quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 155.1% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $251.26 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $179.11 and a 1 year high of $251.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $237.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.94.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

