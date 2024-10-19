SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:TIPX) Trading Up 0.2% – Time to Buy?

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:TIPX – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $18.84 and last traded at $18.83. 73,277 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 245,939 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.79.
The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.83 and a 200-day moving average of $18.58.
Institutional Trading of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 980,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,581,000 after purchasing an additional 40,603 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $611,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 192,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,584,000 after acquiring an additional 4,687 shares in the last quarter.
About SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF
The SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (TIPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of 1-10 years US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS). TIPX was launched on May 29, 2013 and is managed by State Street.
