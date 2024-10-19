SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS) Shares Bought by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) by 235.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 166,932 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 117,236 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned 0.59% of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF worth $16,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BILS. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $180,000. Retirement Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $225,000.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF stock opened at $99.37 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.25. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a 52-week low of $98.89 and a 52-week high of $99.60.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

