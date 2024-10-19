Sosandar (LON:SOS) Trading Down 2.3% – Time to Sell?

Sosandar Plc (LON:SOS – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 2.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 10.50 ($0.14) and last traded at GBX 10.50 ($0.14). Approximately 171,466 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 359,737 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.75 ($0.14).

Sosandar Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 9.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 10.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 4.18. The company has a market capitalization of £26.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,580.00 and a beta of 2.28.

Sosandar Company Profile

Sosandar Plc manufactures and distributes clothing products through internet and mail order in the United Kingdom. It offers dresses, tops, knitwear, coats and jackets, suits and tailoring cloths, jumpsuits and playsuits, jeans and jeggings, trousers and leggings, leather and faux leather cloths, skirts, leisurewear, loungewear and nightwear, and swim and beachwear products; footwear comprising flats, heels, boots, trainers, and slippers; and gift cards.

