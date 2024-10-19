Sonoma Private Wealth LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Sonoma Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 99.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,374 shares during the quarter. Sonoma Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 98.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,112,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,825,266,000 after buying an additional 8,492,105 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 34,903,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,723,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,045 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,567,000. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 180.2% during the second quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 904,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,472,000 after buying an additional 581,689 shares during the period. Finally, Dynasty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $52,989,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IJR traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $118.55. 474,775 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,780,667. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $87.32 and a 1 year high of $120.74. The stock has a market cap of $86.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $114.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.51.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.