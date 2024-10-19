Sonoma Private Wealth LLC Has $240,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Sonoma Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Sonoma Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Mechanics Financial Corp bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the first quarter worth about $40,000. CGC Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 736.4% during the 2nd quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $494.47 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $342.35 and a 1 year high of $503.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $477.68 and its 200-day moving average is $464.82.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.677 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

