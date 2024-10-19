SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Rating Lowered to Sell at Guggenheim

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Guggenheim from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $10.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock. Guggenheim’s price target indicates a potential downside of 42.23% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America reduced their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $62.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.35.

Shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock opened at $17.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $991.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.87. SolarEdge Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $16.91 and a fifty-two week high of $120.74.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($1.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $265.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.31 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a negative net margin of 33.86% and a negative return on equity of 18.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 73.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies will post -8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $261,312,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,347,396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $166,618,000 after acquiring an additional 62,942 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,627,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,010,729 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,531,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 425.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 555,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,044,000 after acquiring an additional 450,081 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

