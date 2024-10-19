Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Lifted to Hold at Wedbush

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wedbush to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Argus began coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Snowflake from $230.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. JMP Securities cut their price target on Snowflake from $235.00 to $190.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $225.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snowflake currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.74.

SNOW stock opened at $119.56 on Thursday. Snowflake has a 1-year low of $107.13 and a 1-year high of $237.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.65 and its 200-day moving average is $133.31. The firm has a market cap of $40.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.70 and a beta of 0.83.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $868.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.72 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 31.73% and a negative return on equity of 19.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.52) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Snowflake will post -2.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 1,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total value of $222,602.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,156,469.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Snowflake news, Director Frank Slootman sold 1,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.96, for a total transaction of $176,595.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 218,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,998,330.16. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 1,946 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total transaction of $222,602.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,156,469.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 59,538 shares of company stock worth $7,049,994. 7.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Snowflake in the 1st quarter valued at $258,957,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Snowflake in the first quarter valued at about $171,608,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 210.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 974,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,656,000 after purchasing an additional 660,168 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 471.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 761,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,489,000 after buying an additional 628,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 90.3% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,265,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,938,000 after buying an additional 600,469 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

