Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNSC) Stock Price Up 0.2% – Time to Buy?

Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNSC – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $30.59 and last traded at $30.59. Approximately 721 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 6,382 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.54.

Small Cap US Equity Select ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $27.48 million, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.60.

Get Small Cap US Equity Select ETF alerts:

Small Cap US Equity Select ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.1361 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%.

Institutional Trading of Small Cap US Equity Select ETF

Small Cap US Equity Select ETF Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Small Cap US Equity Select ETF stock. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in shares of Small Cap US Equity Select ETF ( NASDAQ:RNSC Free Report ) by 13.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,873 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp owned 1.99% of Small Cap US Equity Select ETF worth $520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (RNSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Riskalyze US Small Cap index. The fund tracks a dividend-selected, tier-weighted index of small-cap US equities. RNSC was launched on Jun 20, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Small Cap US Equity Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Small Cap US Equity Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.