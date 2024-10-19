Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNSC) Stock Price Up 0.2% – Time to Buy?

Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNSC – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $30.59 and last traded at $30.59. Approximately 721 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 6,382 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.54.
The stock has a market cap of $27.48 million, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.60.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.1361 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%.
The First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (RNSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Riskalyze US Small Cap index. The fund tracks a dividend-selected, tier-weighted index of small-cap US equities. RNSC was launched on Jun 20, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.
