Slow Capital Inc. Sells 2,034 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Slow Capital Inc. reduced its position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,034 shares during the quarter. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 1,068.4% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 2,733.3% in the 1st quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 784.8% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 11,525.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Enphase Energy Price Performance

Shares of ENPH stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $91.64. The company had a trading volume of 2,818,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,714,892. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.72. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $73.49 and a one year high of $141.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 4.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $111.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.06). Enphase Energy had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The company had revenue of $303.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ENPH shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Enphase Energy from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $114.00 to $104.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.96.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ENPH

Enphase Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.