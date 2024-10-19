Slow Capital Inc. Reduces Stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Slow Capital Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,842 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 5,801 shares during the quarter. Illumina makes up approximately 1.2% of Slow Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $7,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,547 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 7.0% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,341 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Illumina by 0.7% during the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 13,562 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 32,818 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $4,507,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,728 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. 89.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ILMN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Illumina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. HSBC upgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Illumina from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.33.

Shares of ILMN opened at $146.07 on Friday. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.00 and a twelve month high of $151.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.92 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $132.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.20.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.24. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 68.73%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

