Slow Capital Inc. Purchases 513 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Slow Capital Inc. grew its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,468 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 513 shares during the quarter. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3,250.0% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 134 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $244.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $148.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $246.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.64. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $199.97 and a 52-week high of $258.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 42.62% and a net margin of 26.90%. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,552 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.59, for a total value of $875,887.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 64,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,014,787.55. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UNP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $259.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.25.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

