Slow Capital Inc. Increases Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Slow Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,687 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up about 3.1% of Slow Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Slow Capital Inc. owned about 0.05% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $19,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Breakwater Investment Management lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1,377.4% in the second quarter. Breakwater Investment Management now owns 4,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 4,077 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 66,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,033,000 after acquiring an additional 3,729 shares during the period. Seaside Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Seaside Wealth Management Inc. now owns 108,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,693,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 43.7% in the first quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 46,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,995,000 after acquiring an additional 14,128 shares during the period. Finally, Leeward Financial Partners LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.1% during the first quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 28,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,025,000 after buying an additional 2,806 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $107.91 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.78 and a fifty-two week high of $108.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $108.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.22.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

