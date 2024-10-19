Slow Capital Inc. Increases Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Slow Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,410 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $2,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 3,065.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,983,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920,439 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter worth about $291,171,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 6.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,686,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,188,832,000 after buying an additional 1,250,555 shares in the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 3,466,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,320 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,664,000. 55.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Barclays lowered their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $136.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Raymond James cut Estée Lauder Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Monday, August 19th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.36.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $90.04 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.64. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.39 and a fifty-two week high of $159.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $32.29 billion, a PE ratio of 50.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.01.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.39. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 148.31%.

Insider Transactions at Estée Lauder Companies

In related news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 3,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total transaction of $315,963.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,800 shares in the company, valued at $4,578,114. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Lynn Forester sold 3,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total transaction of $364,142.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,423,714.49. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 3,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total value of $315,963.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,578,114. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

