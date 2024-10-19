Slow Capital Inc. Has $4.78 Million Position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Slow Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 57,877 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $4,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 853,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,648,000 after purchasing an additional 57,529 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 460,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,473,000 after acquiring an additional 18,855 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 326,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,036,000 after acquiring an additional 4,104 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 257,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,344,000 after buying an additional 2,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shira Ridge Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Shira Ridge Wealth Management now owns 193,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,990,000 after buying an additional 2,577 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Tech ETF alerts:

iShares Global Tech ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of IXN stock opened at $83.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.17 and a beta of 1.37. iShares Global Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $56.30 and a twelve month high of $88.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.04.

iShares Global Tech ETF Profile

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.