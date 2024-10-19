Slow Capital Inc. Has $4.61 Million Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Slow Capital Inc. trimmed its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $4,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Caterpillar by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 18,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Caterpillar by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 5,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In other news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 2,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.48, for a total transaction of $1,018,878.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,347,825.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Gerald Johnson bought 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $338.59 per share, with a total value of $33,859.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,272.78. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 2,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.48, for a total transaction of $1,018,878.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,347,825.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of CAT stock opened at $393.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $192.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $363.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $350.44. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $223.76 and a 52 week high of $403.60.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $5.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.91 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 59.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.55 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 21st. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $399.00 to $456.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $376.00 to $434.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $435.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $355.50.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

