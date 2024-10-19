Slow Capital Inc. Has $3.77 Million Stock Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Slow Capital Inc. lowered its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 765 shares during the quarter. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $3,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,743,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,702,588,000 after buying an additional 3,158,979 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 356.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 868,563 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $176,589,000 after buying an additional 678,241 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth $88,190,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 324.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 301,584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,324,000 after buying an additional 230,612 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,388,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $319,348,000 after buying an additional 196,011 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Travelers Companies Trading Up 0.2 %

Travelers Companies stock opened at $265.45 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $157.33 and a 52 week high of $269.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.65.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $1.45. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 8.37%. The business had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on TRV shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on Travelers Companies from $238.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Travelers Companies from $221.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.42.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Travelers Companies

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.44, for a total transaction of $2,114,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,798 shares in the company, valued at $4,820,409.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Travelers Companies

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.