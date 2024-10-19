SLC Agrícola (OTCMKTS:SLCJY) Stock Price Down 0.6% – Should You Sell?

SLC Agrícola S.A. (OTCMKTS:SLCJY – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.97 and last traded at $3.00. 1,025 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 20,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.02.
SLC Agrícola Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.35.
SLC Agrícola Company Profile
SLC Agrícola SA produces and sells agricultural products in Brazil and internationally. The company cultivates soybean, corn, cotton, wheat, seed corn, popcorn corn, mung beans, and brachiaria crops, as well as produces and markets seeds and seedlings, including soybean, wheat, and cotton seeds. In addition, the company is involved in the cattle raising business; acquiring and developing land for agriculture; property rental; and agro-industrial activities of industrialization of sugar cane, alcohol, and related derivatives, as well as reception, cleaning, drying, and storing of cereals.
