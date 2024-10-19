SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Price Target Raised to $183.00

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $168.00 to $183.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

SITE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com lowered SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.20.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply Trading Down 0.6 %

SiteOne Landscape Supply stock opened at $144.99 on Wednesday. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a one year low of $114.60 and a one year high of $188.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $142.32 and a 200-day moving average of $143.85. The company has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.02 and a beta of 1.53.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.13. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Fred M. Diaz sold 878 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.04, for a total value of $113,297.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,893.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of SiteOne Landscape Supply

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the first quarter worth approximately $708,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 3,279.9% during the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 24,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,337,000 after acquiring an additional 24,107 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 54.7% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,866,000 after buying an additional 7,829 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 1st quarter worth $16,757,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 143.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 7,244 shares during the period.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.