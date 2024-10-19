Sinotruk (Hong Kong) (OTCMKTS:SHKLY) Stock Price Down 3.3% – Here’s What Happened

Sinotruk (Hong Kong) Limited (OTCMKTS:SHKLY – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 3.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $120.91 and last traded at $120.91. Approximately 11 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 786 shares. The stock had previously closed at $125.00.

Sinotruk (Hong Kong) Trading Up 3.4 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.68.

Sinotruk (Hong Kong) Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a $4.0862 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. Sinotruk (Hong Kong)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.11%.

About Sinotruk (Hong Kong)

Sinotruk (Hong Kong) Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of heavy-duty trucks (HDT), medium-heavy duty trucks, light duty trucks (LDT), buses, and related parts and components in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Heavy Duty Trucks, Light Duty Trucks and Others, Engines, and Finance.

