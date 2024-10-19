Silvaco Group (NASDAQ:SVCO) PT Lowered to $18.00

Silvaco Group (NASDAQ:SVCO – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Rosenblatt Securities from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 161.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Silvaco Group from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Silvaco Group in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Silvaco Group from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Silvaco Group from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Silvaco Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.83.

Silvaco Group Trading Down 3.9 %

NASDAQ SVCO opened at $6.89 on Thursday. Silvaco Group has a 1 year low of $6.79 and a 1 year high of $21.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.13.

Silvaco Group (NASDAQ:SVCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $14.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.68 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Silvaco Group will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Silvaco Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SVCO. Lynrock Lake LP purchased a new position in shares of Silvaco Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,596,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silvaco Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,485,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silvaco Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,469,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Silvaco Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,182,000. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Silvaco Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,618,000.

About Silvaco Group

(Get Free Report)

Silvaco Group Inc is a provider of TCAD, EDA software and SIP solutions which enable semiconductor design and AI through software and innovation. The company’s solutions are used for process and device development across display, power devices, automotive, memory, high performance compute, photonics, internet of things and 5G/6G mobile markets for complex SoC design.

