Siacoin (SC) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $23.95 Million

Siacoin (SC) traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 19th. One Siacoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Siacoin has a market cap of $301.91 million and approximately $23.95 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Siacoin has traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $68,275.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $364.31 or 0.00533589 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.19 or 0.00110126 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00008936 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.43 or 0.00234967 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.82 or 0.00029036 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.84 or 0.00027598 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.37 or 0.00073767 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Siacoin Profile

Siacoin (SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 57,769,785,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,740,391,700 coins. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Siacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Siacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

