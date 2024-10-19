Siacoin (SC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $22.11 Million

Siacoin (SC) traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 19th. One Siacoin coin can now be bought for $0.0053 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Siacoin has traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar. Siacoin has a total market cap of $303.22 million and approximately $22.11 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $68,142.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $362.33 or 0.00531581 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.11 or 0.00110197 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00008943 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.09 or 0.00236345 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.41 or 0.00028476 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.72 or 0.00027459 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.55 or 0.00074165 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Siacoin Profile

SC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 57,769,785,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,740,391,700 coins. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Siacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Siacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Siacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

