Shentu Trading 1.2% Lower This Week (CTK)

Shentu (CTK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 18th. Shentu has a market capitalization of $76.53 million and approximately $1.74 million worth of Shentu was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Shentu has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar. One Shentu coin can currently be bought for about $0.55 or 0.00000804 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Shentu

Shentu’s genesis date was October 24th, 2020. Shentu’s total supply is 139,065,106 coins. Shentu’s official website is www.shentu.technology. Shentu’s official Twitter account is @shentuchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Shentu is medium.com/shentu-foundation.

Buying and Selling Shentu

According to CryptoCompare, “Shentu (CTK) is a native utility token within the Shentu ecosystem, designed primarily as an intrinsic value bearer. The Shentu platform is a blockchain platform that fosters decentralized applications (dApps) and smart contract development. CTK serves multiple purposes within the ecosystem, including transaction fees, governance, and staking. By staking CTK, users can potentially earn rewards while simultaneously bolstering the network’s security.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shentu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shentu should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Shentu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

