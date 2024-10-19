ShaMaran Petroleum (CVE:SNM) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

ShaMaran Petroleum Corp. (CVE:SNM – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.07 and traded as low as C$0.07. ShaMaran Petroleum shares last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 10,000 shares traded.
ShaMaran Petroleum Stock Up 7.7 %
The company has a market cap of C$198.80 million, a P/E ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.75, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.07 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.08.
About ShaMaran Petroleum
ShaMaran Petroleum Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas exploration and production. It holds interest in the Atrush Block production sharing contract; and in the Sarsang Production Sharing Contract in the Kurdistan region of Iraq. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
