Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL) COO Amin Sabzivand Sells 1,500 Shares

Posted by on Oct 19th, 2024

Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZLGet Free Report) COO Amin Sabzivand sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.57, for a total value of $308,355.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 46,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,633,010.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Amin Sabzivand also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, October 14th, Amin Sabzivand sold 1,500 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.00, for a total value of $280,500.00.
  • On Thursday, September 12th, Amin Sabzivand sold 1,500 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.10, for a total value of $220,650.00.

Sezzle Price Performance

Shares of Sezzle stock opened at $225.42 on Friday. Sezzle Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.15 and a 52 week high of $232.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $151.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 32.16 and a beta of 8.93.

Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZLGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $1.33. Sezzle had a return on equity of 84.38% and a net margin of 21.77%. The firm had revenue of $55.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.35 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sezzle Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SEZL. Northland Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective (up from $150.00) on shares of Sezzle in a report on Monday, September 23rd. B. Riley raised their target price on Sezzle from $132.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Northland Capmk raised Sezzle to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th.

View Our Latest Research Report on Sezzle

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SEZL. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sezzle during the 1st quarter worth about $13,369,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Sezzle during the second quarter valued at approximately $611,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Sezzle in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $544,000. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Sezzle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $356,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Sezzle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

About Sezzle

(Get Free Report)

Sezzle Inc operates as a technology-enabled payments company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company provides payment solution in-store and at online retail stores; and through proprietary payments solution that connects consumers with merchants. It also offers Sezzle Platform that provides a payments solution for consumers that extends credit at the point-of-sale allowing consumers to purchase and receive the ordered merchandise at the time of sale while paying in installments over time; Pay-in-Four, which allows consumers to pay a fourth of the purchase price up front and then another fourth of the purchase price every two weeks thereafter over a total of six weeks; Pay-in-Full that allows consumers to pay for the full value of their order up-front through the Sezzle Platform without the extension of credit; and Pay-in-Two and other alternative installment options, which allow consumer to pay half of the value of their order up-front and the second half in two weeks.

See Also

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL)

Receive News & Ratings for Sezzle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sezzle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.