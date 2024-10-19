Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL) COO Amin Sabzivand Sells 1,500 Shares

Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) COO Amin Sabzivand sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.57, for a total value of $308,355.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 46,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,633,010.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Amin Sabzivand also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 14th, Amin Sabzivand sold 1,500 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.00, for a total value of $280,500.00.

On Thursday, September 12th, Amin Sabzivand sold 1,500 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.10, for a total value of $220,650.00.

Sezzle Price Performance

Shares of Sezzle stock opened at $225.42 on Friday. Sezzle Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.15 and a 52 week high of $232.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $151.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 32.16 and a beta of 8.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sezzle ( NASDAQ:SEZL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $1.33. Sezzle had a return on equity of 84.38% and a net margin of 21.77%. The firm had revenue of $55.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.35 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sezzle Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SEZL. Northland Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective (up from $150.00) on shares of Sezzle in a report on Monday, September 23rd. B. Riley raised their target price on Sezzle from $132.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Northland Capmk raised Sezzle to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SEZL. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sezzle during the 1st quarter worth about $13,369,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Sezzle during the second quarter valued at approximately $611,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Sezzle in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $544,000. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Sezzle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $356,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Sezzle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

About Sezzle

Sezzle Inc operates as a technology-enabled payments company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company provides payment solution in-store and at online retail stores; and through proprietary payments solution that connects consumers with merchants. It also offers Sezzle Platform that provides a payments solution for consumers that extends credit at the point-of-sale allowing consumers to purchase and receive the ordered merchandise at the time of sale while paying in installments over time; Pay-in-Four, which allows consumers to pay a fourth of the purchase price up front and then another fourth of the purchase price every two weeks thereafter over a total of six weeks; Pay-in-Full that allows consumers to pay for the full value of their order up-front through the Sezzle Platform without the extension of credit; and Pay-in-Two and other alternative installment options, which allow consumer to pay half of the value of their order up-front and the second half in two weeks.

