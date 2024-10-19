Serve Robotics (NASDAQ:SERV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Northland Securities

Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Serve Robotics (NASDAQ:SERV – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SERV. Aegis upgraded Serve Robotics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Serve Robotics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th.

Serve Robotics Trading Up 9.3 %

Shares of SERV stock opened at $9.36 on Friday. Serve Robotics has a 1-year low of $1.77 and a 1-year high of $24.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.83.

Serve Robotics (NASDAQ:SERV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter. Serve Robotics had a negative net margin of 2,155.86% and a negative return on equity of 728.80%. The business had revenue of $0.47 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Serve Robotics will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Serve Robotics

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thomist Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Serve Robotics during the second quarter valued at $407,000. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Serve Robotics during the second quarter valued at $110,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in Serve Robotics during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Serve Robotics during the third quarter valued at $198,000.

Serve Robotics Company Profile

Serve Robotics Inc designs, develops, and operates low-emission robots that serve people in public spaces with food delivery in the United States. It builds self-driving delivery robots. The company was formerly known as Patricia Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Serve Robotics Inc in July 2023.

