SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Wedbush

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wedbush to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on S. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of SentinelOne from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

NYSE:S opened at $26.36 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.92 and its 200-day moving average is $21.85. SentinelOne has a 1-year low of $14.33 and a 1-year high of $30.76. The stock has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.84 and a beta of 0.67.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 38.91% and a negative return on equity of 15.42%. The business had revenue of $198.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.32 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SentinelOne will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 60,864 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $1,539,859.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,039,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,299,274.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ric Smith sold 14,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total transaction of $343,283.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 639,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,061,692.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 60,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $1,539,859.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,039,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,299,274.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 489,850 shares of company stock valued at $11,034,964 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of S. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in SentinelOne by 49.1% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SentinelOne by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

