SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Price Target Raised to $30.00 at Robert W. Baird

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

S has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on SentinelOne from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.60.

NYSE:S opened at $26.36 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.85. The stock has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.84 and a beta of 0.67. SentinelOne has a 12 month low of $14.33 and a 12 month high of $30.76.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $198.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.32 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 38.91% and a negative return on equity of 15.42%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share. SentinelOne’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that SentinelOne will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SentinelOne news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 60,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $1,539,859.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,039,497 shares in the company, valued at $26,299,274.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 60,864 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $1,539,859.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,039,497 shares in the company, valued at $26,299,274.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robin Tomasello sold 5,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total transaction of $114,501.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 193,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,412,757.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 489,850 shares of company stock worth $11,034,964 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in SentinelOne by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,464,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,868,000 after acquiring an additional 482,345 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of SentinelOne by 56,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 5,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. TrueMark Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC now owns 79,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after buying an additional 9,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 874.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 157,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,666,000 after buying an additional 141,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

