Seele-N (SEELE) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $23.02

Seele-N (SEELE) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 18th. Seele-N has a total market capitalization of $9.64 million and approximately $23.02 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Seele-N token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Seele-N has traded up 0% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Seele-N alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00007668 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68,449.83 or 1.00008043 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00013268 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000895 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00007080 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00006360 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.75 or 0.00066842 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Seele-N Token Profile

Seele-N (CRYPTO:SEELE) is a token. It launched on May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Seele-N is medium.com/seeletech. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Seele-N is seelen.pro/#. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @n_seele.

Buying and Selling Seele-N

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele-N (SEELE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Seele-N has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Seele-N is 0.00041183 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://seelen.pro/#/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seele-N should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Seele-N using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Seele-N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Seele-N and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.