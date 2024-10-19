Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$11.78 and traded as high as C$14.01. Secure Energy Services shares last traded at C$13.86, with a volume of 494,517 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on SES. Scotiabank set a C$16.00 target price on shares of Secure Energy Services and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. ATB Capital increased their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. National Bankshares upped their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Secure Energy Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.78.

Get Secure Energy Services alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Secure Energy Services

Secure Energy Services Trading Down 1.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.03, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 6.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$12.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$11.81.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$337.00 million during the quarter. Secure Energy Services had a return on equity of 50.56% and a net margin of 5.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Secure Energy Services Inc. will post 0.7844418 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Secure Energy Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. Secure Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

Insider Transactions at Secure Energy Services

In related news, Senior Officer Allen Peter Gransch sold 4,011 shares of Secure Energy Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.20, for a total transaction of C$48,934.20. In other Secure Energy Services news, Senior Officer Allen Peter Gransch sold 4,011 shares of Secure Energy Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.20, for a total transaction of C$48,934.20. Also, Senior Officer Rhonda Kimberly Rudnitski sold 45,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.76, for a total value of C$538,121.90. Insiders have sold 73,016 shares of company stock valued at $877,203 in the last three months. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Secure Energy Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Secure Energy Services Inc engages in the waste management and energy infrastructure businesses primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments, Environmental Waste Management, Energy Infrastructure, and Oilfield Services. The Environmental Waste Management segment includes a network of waste processing facilities, produced water pipelines, industrial landfills, waste transfer, and metal recycling facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Secure Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secure Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.