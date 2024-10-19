Secure Asset Management LLC Sells 260 Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Secure Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,188 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Block were worth $818,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SQ. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Block by 11.4% in the third quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 7,228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Block by 400.0% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Block in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $281,000. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Block by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 10,387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Block by 165.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 453,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,446,000 after buying an additional 282,550 shares during the period. 70.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SQ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Block in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Block in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Block from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Block from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, New Street Research initiated coverage on Block in a research report on Monday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.79.

Shares of SQ opened at $74.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.49. Block, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.85 and a 1 year high of $87.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.09. Block had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Block’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Block, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Block news, Director Roelof Botha acquired 434,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.55 per share, with a total value of $25,000,007.75. Following the purchase, the director now owns 434,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,000,007.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Block news, Director Roelof Botha bought 434,405 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.55 per share, with a total value of $25,000,007.75. Following the purchase, the director now owns 434,405 shares in the company, valued at $25,000,007.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 8,328 shares of Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.77, for a total transaction of $539,404.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 580,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,572,170.22. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,214 shares of company stock valued at $1,637,932 over the last three months. 10.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

