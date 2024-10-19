Secure Asset Management LLC Sells 11,511 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Secure Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 49.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,511 shares during the quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Graco by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 12,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Graco by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 13,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. Walter Public Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Graco by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Walter Public Investments Inc. now owns 167,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,618,000 after acquiring an additional 19,364 shares during the period. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Graco by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 4,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Graco by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 81,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,136,000 after acquiring an additional 4,514 shares during the period. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GGG stock opened at $85.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.63, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.64 and its 200 day moving average is $83.02. Graco Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.78 and a 12 month high of $94.77.

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Graco had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 22.40%. The business had revenue of $553.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be paid a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 21st. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.17%.

GGG has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Graco in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Graco from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Graco from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Graco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.25.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

