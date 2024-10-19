Secure Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,633 Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:PJP)

Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:PJP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000. Secure Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,551,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF by 12,919.0% in the first quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 26,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 25,838 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF by 87.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 11,156 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $677,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $509,000.

NYSEARCA PJP opened at $88.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $300.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 0.61. Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 1-year low of $67.75 and a 1-year high of $89.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.97 and a 200-day moving average of $82.98.

About Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Pharmaceuticals Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Pharmaceuticals Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

