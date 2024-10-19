Secure Asset Management LLC Makes New $298,000 Investment in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FNCL. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 8,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 6,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 27,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 5,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of FNCL stock opened at $67.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.41 and its 200 day moving average is $60.23. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 1-year low of $43.90 and a 1-year high of $67.61. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 0.96.

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (FNCL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Financials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US financial companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FNCL was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.