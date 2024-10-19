Secure Asset Management LLC Invests $378,000 in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOE. Dodds Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Dodds Wealth LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.2% in the second quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VOE opened at $170.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $123.92 and a 1-year high of $170.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $164.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.56.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.