Secure Asset Management LLC Has $322,000 Stock Holdings in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,264 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,977 shares during the quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Celsius were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CELH. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Celsius during the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Celsius by 93.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 47,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 22,786 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB raised its stake in shares of Celsius by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 11,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 3,818 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Celsius by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 30,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 8,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its position in Celsius by 17.7% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 11,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Celsius from $61.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Celsius from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on Celsius from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 27th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Celsius from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Celsius from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.29.

In other news, CEO John Fieldly sold 74,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total transaction of $2,454,981.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,812,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,449,672. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CELH opened at $33.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.20, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.84. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.20 and a 1-year high of $99.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.75 and a 200-day moving average of $56.02.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $402.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.07 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 94.75% and a net margin of 19.58%. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

