Secure Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI)

Secure Asset Management LLC raised its stake in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,736 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC owned about 0.11% of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF worth $1,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF during the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF during the second quarter valued at about $145,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC grew its stake in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 16.3% in the second quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC now owns 8,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter.

Get FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF alerts:

FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

BATS:RDVI opened at $25.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.88.

About FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF

The FT Cboe Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (RDVI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund seeks to provide current income and capital appreciation by holding a portfolio of dividend-paying US equities, while utilizing a naked call writing strategy on the S&P 500 Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.